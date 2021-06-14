TMAF celebrates Flag Day by sharing stories of how trucking industry honors veterans

The American Trucking Associations’ military-wrapped truck is shown here in front of the National Museum of the U.S. Army in Virginia. (Courtesy: ATA) Big M Transportation thanks the nation’s military members with the message “Freedom isn’t free.” (Courtesy: Big M Transportation) Garner Trucking’s military-themed tractors are used to deliver donated wreaths for the annual Wreaths Across America Event. (Courtesy: Garner Trucking) Load One’s military-themed truck reminds passersby, “Our freedom isn’t free.” (Courtesy: Load One) Texas-based Del Mar College has a truck driving training program, and works to train veterans for a career on the road. (Courtesy: Del Mar College) Givens Transportation’s military-themed truck honors the sacrifices made by members of the U.S. Marines. (Courtesy: Givens Transportation) A patriotic montage and the reminder, “All gave some; some gave all,” adorn Mack Trucks’ custom-wrapped Mack Anthem military-themed tractor. (Courtesy: Mack Trucks) Military veterans currently make up 17% of the driver workforce at Maverick Transportation LLC. (Courtesy: Maverick Transportation) Red Classic proudly operates a tractor and trailer emblazoned with the Stars and Stripes. (Courtesy: Red Classic) Trout Trucking Company Inc. features military-wrapped trucks and tanks. Every Veterans Day, the company hosts a dinner and tank signing. (Courtesy: Trout Trucking) XPO Logistics’ camo-wrapped tractors honor the nation’s military not just during Military Appreciation Month, but all year long. (Courtesy: XPO Logistics)

Each year on Flag Day, June 14, Americans recognize a longstanding symbol of the nation’s freedom — the U.S. flag. June 14 is also the birthday of the U.S. Army, a time to pay tribute to all military personnel and veterans.

Earlier this year, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) asked industry members to share photos of their military-themed trucks. TMAF supporters Garner Trucking, American Trucking Associations, Load One and Big M Transportation, as well as other industry companies, schools and manufacturers, submitted photos and stories of how they work to honor servicepeople and veterans.

Check out the photo gallery to view the all-American trucks described below.

American Trucking Associations (ATA)

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) shows its appreciation for veterans in many ways. The association continues to work with the government to help support veterans and make it easier for them to transition from the military to their careers in trucking. ATA also participates in Wreaths Across America each year and the Hiring Our Heroes program.

Big M Transportation

Big M Transportation, based in Mississippi, shows its respect and appreciation for veterans and military service members through inviting veterans to join the Big Dog Fleet for the Elite VA Program; offering a two-year paid benefit through a partnership with the Mississippi VA, and participating in a Nationwide Under 21 program, which provides veterans under the age of 21 with truck driving experience through a new pilot program sponsored by the U.S. government. Big M thanks the nation’s military members with the message “Freedom isn’t free.”

Garner Trucking

Ohio-based Garner Trucking is committed to honoring and hiring military veterans. For several years, Garner awarded its Driver of the Year recipient with a new military themed truck. The military trucks, which travel the country, symbolize different parts of military history to help share those stories with the motoring public as can be seen below. In addition to traveling America’s roads, Garner’s military trucks are used to deliver donated wreaths from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia for the annual Wreaths Across America event. Garner’s trucks also deliver wreaths for a local wreath-laying event in Ohio.

Load One

Load One, based in Michigan, shows its support for the nation’s troops with military wrapped trucks. The trucks, which travel American roads, include the message “Our freedom isn’t free. Thank you, veterans!”

Del Mar College

Texas-based Del Mar College, which has a truck driving training program, is proud to serve veterans in South Texas. Del Mar College has a dedicated veterans services center, the Del Mar College Veterans Center, to support military members and veterans throughout their educational journey, as well as provide guidance and assistance during their workforce preparation and beyond.

Givens Transportation

Givens Transportation, based in Virginia, actively recruits former and discharging service members. The company offers reimbursed driving school expenses and structured training, and provides a family-like atmosphere to help support service members during their transition from military to civilian life. Givens’ military truck, pictured below, recognizes the sacrifices of members of the U.S. Marines.

Mack Trucks

North Carolina-based Mack Trucks has proudly paid tribute to military men and women who have fallen in the line of duty with a custom-wrapped Mack Anthem model. The wrap was debuted at the 32nd annual Rolling Thunder — Ride for Freedom rally in Washington, D.C., in 2019. The customized Mack Anthem features graphics honoring each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and prisoners of war. On the side of the truck are the words, “All gave some; some gave all. Remember those who served.”

Maverick Transportation LLC

Arkansas-based Maverick Transportation LLC is committed to the hiring and career growth of America’s military men and women. Maverick’s fleet, which includes a military-wrapped truck, is currently comprised of 17% military veterans. Maverick’s student training program is designed to support military veterans while they start their career and allows new drivers to use their GI Bill benefits to supplement their income during their first year of employment.

Red Classic

Red Classic, which is based in North Carolina, is proud to hire, celebrate and support veterans. The company believes that veteran’s leadership abilities, commitment to service and dedication make them ideal teammates. Red Classic shows their support for the military and our flag with their trailer wrap pictured below.

Trout Trucking Company Inc.

Texas-based Trout Trucking Company Inc. has several veterans driving in its fleet. Trout Trucking hosts an annual Veteran’s Day dinner and tank signing for its military wrapped trucks to show the company’s dedication, support and gratitude for America’s veterans and servicemembers.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Connecticut-based trucking company XPO Logistics Inc. is committed to military hiring and advancement and leads several recruiting efforts to hire veterans and reservists. The company shows its dedication to the military by wrapping its fleet in camouflage and messages of support. These specially wrapped trucks, installed in honor of Military Appreciation Month, will be seen on roads across the country throughout the year. With military experience celebrated at XPO, the honor of driving the specially wrapped military trucks will go to XPO drivers who are veterans and have driven at least 1 million accident-free miles.