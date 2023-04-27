Tractor-trailer driver dies in Refugio County, Texas, after train strikes rig

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A trucker driver has died after his rig was hit by a train in Texas.

According to authorities, the accident happened on Wednesday, April 26, on U.S. 77 in Refugio County, Texas, just north of Corpus Christie.

Police said the driver was ejected from the cab as a result of the crash. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The wreck is still under investigation, and the driver has not yet been named.

Though the exact cause of the wreck still isn’t known, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Ty Schultz said it’s important to remember safety when approaching railroad crossings.

“Don’t ever think you can race a train,” Schultz said. “Based off their size alone you have no idea how fast they may be traveling and its not a race you should be willing to win. I would always suggest, anytime approaching railroad crossings, whether they have the guards or the arms or not, always approach with caution. Stop, roll down your windows, listen for a train before you cross. Take the extra steps”