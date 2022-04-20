Tractor-trailer driver facing intoxication manslaughter charge in deadly Texas collision

HOUSTON — A tractor-trailer driver is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to a Monday crash that left a woman dead on a Texas freeway.

KHOU reported that Pablo Isai Frias, 31, was charged on Wednesday.

He is accused of being intoxicated when he collided with the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe, killing the driver, at East Freeway in Houston.

Houston Police said in a news release that the tan Tahoe, a Kenworth tractor-trailer, a Ford Transit and a Peterbilt tractor-trailer were traveling eastbound near 7800 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) about 11:35 a.m. on Monday.

“The Transit stopped due to traffic on the freeway and the Kenworth came to a stop behind it,” the release stated. “The Tahoe was possibly attempting to move to another lane and struck the rear of the trailer attached to the Kenworth. The Peterbilt then struck the rear of the Tahoe.”

The accident caused all eastbound lanes of the East Freeway at McCarty St. to be shutdown, causing delays.

The 30-year-old woman driving the Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frias, who was driving the Peterbilt, was evaluated by investigators and determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged for his role in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Frias’s bond has been set at $100,000, according to KHOU.

Intoxication manslaughter considered a second-degree felony in Texas. This A conviction could lead to two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Anyone convicted of intoxicated manslaughter must also serve 240 hours of community service at a minimum