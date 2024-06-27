Tractor-trailer hit by train blocks Georgia railroad crossing for hours 

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A crash shut down a Henry County intersection in Georgia Wednesday morning, June 26, after a train collided with tractor-trailer around 4:30 a.m. EST.

According to the McDonough Fire Department, crews were still attempting to clear the area at 7 a.m. local time.

“The railroad crossings at Griffin St, Jonesboro St and 20/81 are currently blocked by a train due to a collision with a tractor trailer,” the department said in a Facebook post. “There were no injuries, and the trailer was carrying non-hazardous materials.”

McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent told Atlanta News First (ANF) that a tractor pulling a trailer was struck by a train after being stuck on the tracks and that the train was able to slow down but collided with the trailer, which was hauling cherries.

The Norfolk Southern train attempted to slow down but was unable to stop before hitting the trailer.