Speedy Freight announces major U.S. expansion 

DALLAS, Texas — UK-based 3PL Speedy Freight has announced further global expansion with the opening of their first office in the United States.

“Expansion to the USA has always been a goal for the business, and thanks to our outstanding year on year growth, we feel now is the perfect time to open our first North American branch, said Chief Operating Officer at Speedy Freight, John Munnelly. “The high level of commercial activity in and around Dallas-Fort Worth makes it the perfect location for Speedy Freight, and we’re confident our team will hit the ground running with their personalized logistics service offerings.”

Continuing their period of rapid growth, the logistics company is launching its signature freight and fulfillment solutions in Dallas, Texas – chosen for its size, central US position and high level of commercial activity. The Dallas office will cater to all 3PL requirements, including full truckloads, less-than truckloads, drayage, expedited shipping and cross-border operations.

The company said it is ready to handle many business levels including fledgling start-ups seeking efficient supply chain management, or an international corporation looking to streamline their operations. Their dedicated team is equipped to cater to specific freight and fulfillment requirements with its cutting-edge in-house developed technology.

Speedy Freight offers inventory and supply chain management for businesses of all sizes, with user-friendly technology seamlessly integrating with online stores, ensuring hassle-free operation, and comprehensive stock management; as well as warehousing capacity and cross dock ability.

The U.S. expansion follows their recent EU growth, with locations opening in Dublin and Spain in recent years.

“The in-house developed transportation and warehousing management system is universal, handling job management by providing status updates and customer access via an online portal,” the company said. “Through this, clients will have full visibility of quotes, active jobs and invoices in one place all whilst working in tandem with knowledgeable, local teams offering an excellent customer-centric service.”

Leading their U..S sales division is Starr Bollefer, who joined as Vice President of Sales in March 2024. Bollefer has expressed excitement for the company’s US journey and emphasized their commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to American customers.

“This is a massive milestone for Speedy Freight, and we see a huge opportunity in North America for future expansion,” said Chief Executive Officer at Speedy Freight, Mike Smith. “Our franchising model is perfectly suited to the U.S. business landscape, and we’re confident that this is just the first of many USA offices.”