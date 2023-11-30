Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling solar panels on I-287

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — New York State Police reported a five-hour standstill on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 29, along Interstate 287 in White Plains after a tractor-trailer overturned following a three-vehicle crash.
Investigators said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on the Cross Westchester Expressway near exit 7.
According to the state police report, a 63-year-old Florida man was traveling eastbound in his tractor-trailer when he collided with another semi-truck driven by a 30-year-old New York man.
The second tractor-trailer struck a 2004 Volkswagen sedan driven by a 52-year-old New Jersey commuter before overturning, causing the rig’s cargo of solar panels to spill onto the road.
The morning traffic came to a standstill, stretching for five miles in both directions during the clean-up process. Detours were attempted on local roads by the state police in and around White Plains. Lanes re-opened around 11:20 a.m. The state police confirmed the driver of the passenger vehicle was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
Detectives are still investigating the cause of the accident.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.