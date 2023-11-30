Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling solar panels on I-287

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — New York State Police reported a five-hour standstill on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 29, along Interstate 287 in White Plains after a tractor-trailer overturned following a three-vehicle crash.

Investigators said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on the Cross Westchester Expressway near exit 7.

According to the state police report, a 63-year-old Florida man was traveling eastbound in his tractor-trailer when he collided with another semi-truck driven by a 30-year-old New York man.

The second tractor-trailer struck a 2004 Volkswagen sedan driven by a 52-year-old New Jersey commuter before overturning, causing the rig’s cargo of solar panels to spill onto the road.

The morning traffic came to a standstill, stretching for five miles in both directions during the clean-up process. Detours were attempted on local roads by the state police in and around White Plains. Lanes re-opened around 11:20 a.m. The state police confirmed the driver of the passenger vehicle was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the accident.