ABF Freight cited by EPA after Ohio facility leaks diesel

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ABF Freight Systems with a violation notice after more than 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel recently leaked from the trucking company’s facility in Huber Heights.
According to the Ohio EPA, agents responded to the release and used an underflow dam and booms to absorb the fuel. A nearby culvert was also plugged, and firefighters later flushed a storm drain connected to the facility.
EPA officials said that a fuel and water mixture was recovered by environmental contractors and that the contaminated tools and equipment will remain in place to collect any remaining fuel.
The EPA didn’t say how the leak occurred.
The Trucker has reached out to ABF for comment.
