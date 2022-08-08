Traffic delays expected from Delaware Memorial Bridge work

WILMINGTON, Del. — Drivers are being warned to expect traffic delays when a major construction project to completely rebuild the driving surface of the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins next month.
The News Journal reports that the project will remove the top two inches of the northbound (New Jersey-bound) side of the bridge deck and replace it with an “ultra high-performance concrete,” according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.
In the first phase of the project, two lanes of the Delaware side of the bridge will be closed to traffic, with a third lane shut down overnight. The remaining two lanes will be open to traffic, as well as a bypass lane that will divert traffic around the construction. The bypass lane will only be for traffic headed to the New Jersey Turnpike.
The second phase of the project — expected to run from Feb. 1 to May 25, 2023 — will close the left two lanes along the entire length of the bridge.
The third phase, estimated for Sept. 5 to Nov. 21 of 2023, will close the two right lanes of the New Jersey side of the bridge.
Drivers headed south on the bridge into Delaware likely won’t see much change in traffic, given almost all the construction is occurring on the New Jersey-bound side. But DRBA said motorists “should expect traffic congestion and delays heading into New Jersey.”
The project, which will also including replacing relief joints and expansions joints, is expected to cost $71 million.
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.