TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Traffic delays expected in northwest Arkansas next week

By The Trucker News Staff -
Traffic delays expected in northwest Arkansas next week
Construction of a new Interstate 49 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with Highway 71 in Bentonville will cause traffic delays next week. (Courtesy: Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Expect traffic delays in parts of northwest Arkansas next week as crews begin blasting rocks for a new interchange, officials with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department (ARDOT) said.

The project to build the new Interstate 49 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with Highway 71 in Bentonville will require lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18, an ARDOT news release stated.

During the blasting shots, crews will temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on Interstate 49, Highway 71 and Walton Boulevard.

“Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work,” the ARDOT news release stated. “The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.”

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on Interstate 49, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville, according to the news release. More information on this $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE