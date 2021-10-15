Traffic delays expected in northwest Arkansas next week

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Expect traffic delays in parts of northwest Arkansas next week as crews begin blasting rocks for a new interchange, officials with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department (ARDOT) said.

The project to build the new Interstate 49 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with Highway 71 in Bentonville will require lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18, an ARDOT news release stated.

During the blasting shots, crews will temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on Interstate 49, Highway 71 and Walton Boulevard.

“Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work,” the ARDOT news release stated. “The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.”

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on Interstate 49, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville, according to the news release. More information on this $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.