More than 400 packages of meth seized from semi trailer

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently confiscated more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine from an 18-wheeler whose driver was trying to cross into the United States from Mexico.

CBP said in a news release that the alleged meth, valued at more than $16,000, was found during an Oct. 9 inspection at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility.

“This massive load of methamphetamine will not reach our city streets thanks to our CBP officers and their great teamwork and utilization of all available tools and resources,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said.

The news release said that officers became suspicious of the trailer after an imaging and canine sweep. During a physical search, 468 packages of alleged methamphetamine, weighing 1,179.47 pounds, was found concealed within the trailer.

No information about the driver was given. The case is still under investigation.