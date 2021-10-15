TheTrucker.com
The Nation

More than 400 packages of meth seized from semi trailer

By The Trucker News Staff -
More than 400 packages of meth seized from semi trailer
Shown are some of the 468 packages of alleged methamphetamine that were seized during a recent search of an 18-wheeler at the Mexico border. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently confiscated more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine from an 18-wheeler whose driver was trying to cross into the United States from Mexico.

CBP said in a news release that the alleged meth, valued at more than $16,000, was found during an Oct. 9 inspection at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility.

“This massive load of methamphetamine will not reach our city streets thanks to our CBP officers and their great teamwork and utilization of all available tools and resources,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said.

The news release said that officers became suspicious of the trailer after an imaging and canine sweep. During a physical search, 468 packages of alleged methamphetamine, weighing 1,179.47 pounds, was found concealed within the trailer.

No information about the driver was given. The case is still under investigation.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE