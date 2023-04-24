TheTrucker.com
Traffic snarled along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, after dump truck overturns, spilling diesel fuel

By The Trucker News Staff -
This dump truck overturned on the morning of Monday, April 24, on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, Arkansas. (Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas emergency officials were busy on the morning of Monday, April 24, after a dump truck wreck along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the truck overturned during rush hour, causing miles-long backups on I-40 in the metro area.

The driver’s condition was not given.

Workers were busy well into Monday morning applying absorbent material to the highway to help clean up the spill, causing further delays.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

