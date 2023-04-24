Traffic snarled along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, after dump truck overturns, spilling diesel fuel

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas emergency officials were busy on the morning of Monday, April 24, after a dump truck wreck along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the truck overturned during rush hour, causing miles-long backups on I-40 in the metro area.
The driver’s condition was not given.
Workers were busy well into Monday morning applying absorbent material to the highway to help clean up the spill, causing further delays.
