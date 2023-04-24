Maryland Clean Trucks Act receives praise from industry groups

WASHINGTON — The recently-passed Maryland Clean Trucks Act is being lauded by some in the trucking industry as a step forward in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Partners for a Zero Emission Vehicle Future (PZEVF) and the Volvo Group have both announced their approval of the new legislation.

“We support Maryland’s efforts to pursue its environmental goals and believe the Clean Trucks Act will be a meaningful step towards achieving them,” according to a statement from the PZEVF, which represents fleets, owners, operators, environmental interests, truck manufacturers and other transportation stakeholders. “This legislation rightly recognizes that the deployment of zero emission vehicles and their fueling system need to be considered together. By linking these critical elements of the zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) transition, Maryland will provide our members confidence in their ability to invest for our zero-emission future.”

Volvo Group leaders said they were pleased to work with lawmakers and other interested stakeholders to provide input that was reflected in the act, adding that they share Maryland’s commitment to the environment and the goal of accelerating adoption of zero-emission vehicles in the marketplace.

In 2020, the Volvo Group made a global commitment to having 100% of its product sales be fossil-free by 2040, including a nearer term goal of 35% of product sales being zero-emission by 2030.

The realization of these goals will depend on supportive public policies that expedite charging infrastructure availability and provide incentives to offset initially high vehicle and infrastructure costs, Volvo executives noted.

“Maryland’s decision to assess the impact of accelerating the integration of heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles in the marketplace and identify actions needed to meet the goals of the Advanced Clean Truck regulation’s goals will foster the greatest chance for success,” said Dawn Fenton, Volvo Group vice president of government relations and public affairs. “This legislation, together with the creation of an incentive program to help offset the early higher costs of these electric vehicles, will help ease the pain for fleets trying to manage the paradigm shift the transportation industry is facing.”

The Maryland Clean Trucks Act adopts the California Advanced Clean Truck regulations beginning with the 2027 model year and preceded by amendments which will support the overall marketplace in the shift to zero-emission vehicles.

Under the Maryland Clean Trucks Act, the Maryland Department of Environment must examine key factors to ZEV deployment, including electrical capacity, transmission distribution, grid and hydrogen infrastructure, recharging and refueling station needs and considerations, economic feasibility and the role of incentives for vehicles and infrastructure, including funding sources. Findings will be presented to the General Assembly by Dec. 1, 2024, and Maryland would have the authority to delay ACT implementation if it determines it is infeasible to proceed.

“We believe the Maryland Clean Trucks Act provides a model for states to think about all aspects of the transition to ZEVs and ensure the marketplace is ready to accelerate the shift,” the PZEVF stated. “We look forward to working with Maryland and other states as they seek to establish a sustainable marketplace for ZEV trucks.”