Tanker truck hauling fuel bursts into flames on Nolanville, Texas, interstate, killing driver

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Westbound Interstate 14 southwest of Waco, Texas, will be closed for the rest of the day after an 18-wheeler hauling gasoline burst into flames in a multi-vehicle wreck.
Authorities said the truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
KXXV reported that the chain-reaction crash happened “after an initial accident between a Pontiac and another 18-wheeler hauling lumber. The Pontiac had lost their lights — and the driver was attempting to flag down traffic. A pickup stopped to render aid and another vehicle collided into the pickup. The 18-wheeler hauling fuel then collided and immediately burst into flames.”
