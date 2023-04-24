Tractor-trailer slams into 3 police cruisers in St. Louis County, Missouri

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a semi-truck plowed into three police vehicles on Sunday, April 23, injuring officers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) Troop C, the accident happened at around 2:30 a.m. when two MSHP troopers and a Glendale, Missouri, police officer were investigating an abandoned vehicle that was blocking two lanes of eastbound Interstate 44.

The officer and troopers were sitting in their vehicles with their emergency lights on when the 18-wheeler crashed into the troopers’ vehicles.

The rig then hit the abandoned vehicle and the Glendale officer’s patrol unit, according to a crash report, which also noted that one of the trooper’s sustained serious injuries.

The trooper and Glendale officer reportedly received less severe injuries.

The truck driver’s condition was not given, but they were arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

(1 of 3) At approximately 2:30 am, troopers and a Glendale PD officer were out with an abandoned vehicle blocking the roadway eastbound I-44 at S. Lindbergh Blvd. pic.twitter.com/JOATMVDthB — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) April 23, 2023