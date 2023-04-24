TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer slams into 3 police cruisers in St. Louis County, Missouri

By The Trucker News Staff -
A big rig slammed into the back of this Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle on Sunday, April 23, 2023, along Interstate 44 in St. Louis, County, Mo. (Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a semi-truck plowed into three police vehicles on Sunday, April 23, injuring officers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) Troop C, the accident happened at around 2:30 a.m. when two MSHP troopers and a Glendale, Missouri, police officer were investigating an abandoned vehicle that was blocking two lanes of eastbound Interstate 44.

The officer and troopers were sitting in their vehicles with their emergency lights on when the 18-wheeler crashed into the troopers’ vehicles.

The rig then hit the abandoned vehicle and the Glendale officer’s patrol unit, according to a crash report, which also noted that one of the trooper’s sustained serious injuries.

The trooper and Glendale officer reportedly received less severe injuries.

The truck driver’s condition was not given, but they were arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

