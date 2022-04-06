Trailer loses axle assembly on I-55 in Illinois

LEMONT, Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating after an 18-wheeler’s trailer lost its tandem axles Tuesday along Interstate 55.
Police said the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m.
The driver, who wasn’t named, was able to maneuver his rig and the wheel-less trailer to the side of the road safely; however, the axles, which still had all of its eight wheels attached, struck an unloaded school bus. No serious injuries were reported.
It’s unknown why the trailer lost its axles.
