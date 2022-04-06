TheTrucker.com
Trailer loses axle assembly on I-55 in Illinois

By The Trucker News Staff -
An Illinois State Police trooper stands by a set of tandem axles that were somehow detached from a box trailer being hauled by a semi Tuesday along Interstate 55 in Illinois. (Courtesy: @WBBM1059Traffic)

LEMONT, Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating after an 18-wheeler’s trailer lost its tandem axles Tuesday along Interstate 55.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m.

The driver, who wasn’t named, was able to maneuver his rig and the wheel-less trailer to the side of the road safely; however, the axles, which still had all of its eight wheels attached, struck an unloaded school bus. No serious injuries were reported.

It’s unknown why the trailer lost its axles.

FPl7Bz0WUAYxUnc
It was a bad day for the driver of this Marten truck in Illinois Tuesday. The trailer lost its tandem axles for an unknown reason. (Courtesy: @WBBM1059Traffic)

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

