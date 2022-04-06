Indiana man dead after stealing semi, assaulting police officer

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man who police say led them on a chase while driving a stolen 1985 Peterbilt assaulted an officer then shot himself in the cab of the truck.

According to an Indiana State Police (ISP) report, Troy M. Lewis, 40, of rural Randolph County, Indiana, was pulled over Tuesday afternoon by Richmond Police Department officer Austin Adams, who was off duty, after Adams spotted the stolen semi traveling on U.S. 27 near Union Pike.

Adams “was traveling in his personally-owned vehicle (and) followed the stolen semi while attempting to get uniformed officers to the area,” according to the ISP report.

The report stated that Lewis then pulled to the side of the road, allowing Adams to approach the cab on foot. Just after Adams announced himself as a police officer, Lewis assaulted him and fled the scene, according to the ISP.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Fountain City Police Department located Lewis a short time later, but he refused to stop the Peterbilt.

Lewis eventually pulled the semi over on Base Road south of County Road 850 South but wouldn’t get out of the cab. Police said they heard a gunshot and found that Lewis had shot himself.

The ISP report stated that there were no rounds fired by officers.

Both Lewis and Adams were transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where Adams is being treated for serious injuries.

Lewis was pronounced dead by medical staff as a result of the self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the ISP report.

Adams is a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, where he currently serves on the second platoon patrol division. There are currently no additional updates on his status.