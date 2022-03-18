Trailer overloaded with beer snaps in half on Colorado interstate

ARVADA, Colo. – Interstate 76 eastbound through part of Colorado Friday was shut down after an 18-wheeler’s trailer collapsed under the weight of too much beer.
According to the Arvada Police Department, the truck was overloaded with a large quantity of beer.
“Too much beer is never a good thing,” the APD wrote on its Twitter page.
There were no injuries reported. The highway was backed up for several hours.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Trailer overloaded with beer snaps in half on Colorado interstateComment
Too bad they didn’t give the weight of the load. Anytime a trailer snaps in two, it is too much weight. But that break possibly could have been caused by metal fatigue or improperly loading the cargo.