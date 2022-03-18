TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trailer overloaded with beer snaps in half on Colorado interstate

By The Trucker News Staff -
Trailer overloaded with beer snaps in half on Colorado interstate
This trailer snapped in half on Friday morning in Colorado. Police said it was overloaded with beer. (Courtesy: Arvada, Colorado, Police Department)

ARVADA, Colo. – Interstate 76 eastbound through part of Colorado Friday was shut down after an 18-wheeler’s trailer collapsed under the weight of too much beer.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the truck was overloaded with a large quantity of beer.

“Too much beer is never a good thing,” the APD wrote on its Twitter page.

There were no injuries reported. The highway was backed up for several hours.

FOIm3IjVQAUTStF
This trailer buckled under the weight of too much beer Friday morning in Colorado. (Courtesy: Arvada, Colorado, Police Department)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

Trailer overloaded with beer snaps in half on Colorado interstate

Comment

Too bad they didn’t give the weight of the load. Anytime a trailer snaps in two, it is too much weight. But that break possibly could have been caused by metal fatigue or improperly loading the cargo.

Reply

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE