Train cuts trailer in two in Minnesota

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. — Only minor injuries were reported when a semi trailer collided with a train as the truck was crossing tracks literally splitting the trailer in two.
The Brown County Minn. Sheriff’s Department reported that at approximately 2:13 p.m. on Friday, it received multiple reports of a semi versus train accident on U.S. 14 near Sleepy Eye, Minnnesota.
Authorities say a 1996 International Harvester semi tractor-trailer combination was westbound on U.S. Highway 14, attempting to turn into a business when it was struck by a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train.
The occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The 1996 International Harvester semi tractor and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train received damage. The Wilson grain trailer was totaled, according to authorities.
