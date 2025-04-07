TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Train cuts trailer in two in Minnesota

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Train cuts trailer in two in Minnesota
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Train cuts trailer in two in Minnesota
The Brown County Minnesota Sheriff's Office reported that a semi was hit by a train on Friday splitting the rig's trailer in half. (Courtesy of Brown County Sheriff's Office)

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. — Only minor injuries were reported when a semi trailer collided with a train as the truck was crossing tracks literally splitting the trailer in two.

The Brown County Minn. Sheriff’s Department reported that at approximately 2:13 p.m. on Friday, it received multiple reports of a semi versus train accident on U.S. 14 near Sleepy Eye, Minnnesota.
Authorities say a 1996 International Harvester semi tractor-trailer combination was westbound on U.S. Highway 14, attempting to turn into a business when it was struck by a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train.
The occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The 1996 International Harvester semi tractor and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train received damage. The Wilson grain trailer was totaled, according to authorities.
Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE