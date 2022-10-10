Train derails after colliding with tractor-trailer in Illinois

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. — A train derailed after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Hamilton County, Illinois.
“Upon arrival the cab of the tractor trailer was on fire,” Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post. “No injuries were sustained, and the occupant was out of the vehicle upon arrival.”
WSIL reported that the collision happened 10 miles east of McLeansboro, Illinois. The Evansville Western Railroad train collided with the truck at 5:42 p.m., causing it to derail.
The farmland around the area was reportedly littered with coal and grain from the damaged train.
The driver of the tractor-trailer got out safely after the collision, and the train’s conductor was reported to be OK. No residential areas were impacted.
Crews from Missouri are in Illinois helping clean the wreckage.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.