DHL, BigCommerce partner to support global growth of U.S. merchants

PLANTATION, Fla. — DHL has announced a new partnership with BigCommerce geared toward helping online business owners across the U.S. with discounted shipping costs.

BigCommerce merchants that join the program will receive discounted rates from DHL Express, a news release stated.

Program participants will also have special access to DHL shipping and logistics professionals “who can potentially help unlock global sales opportunities and take the mystery out of shipping internationally,” according to the news release.

“We are looking forward to working with BigCommerce and potentially helping their merchants across industries strengthen their global reach,” Greg Hewitt, CEO at DHL Express, said. “As the needs of small startups, mid-market businesses and large enterprises continue to evolve and heighten, we will be able to further support B2B and B2C BigCommerce merchants by offering quick, reliable and expedited shipments that will help maximize their cross-border potential.”

Merchants will also have access to DHL’s On Demand Delivery tool, which provides their customers with proactive notifications and offers flexible delivery options worldwide.

“Our partnership with DHL further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce, said. “DHL shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

DHL Express ships to and from more than 220 countries and territories.