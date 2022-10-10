Logistics giant Performance Team set to grow number of electric Volvo tractors in its fleet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America’s largest West Coast dealership, TEC Equipment, is working with logistics company Performance Team to integrate a growing number of battery-electric tractors into Performance’s California operations.

In March 2022, Performance Team ordered 126 Volvo VNR Electrics to service its short-haul warehouse distribution routes, “demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint,” a news release stated.

Performance Team’s full order of Class 8, zero-tailpipe emission trucks are scheduled to complete delivery by Q3 2023.

As of October 2022, Performance Team has taken delivery of its first 30 Volvo VNR Electric trucks, with 16 operating from its Santa Fe Springs location and an additional 14 trucks set to begin operating from its Commerce location later this month.

“Introducing any new technology into your fleet operations can come with a learning curve, which we are definitely seeing as customers make the switch from diesel to battery-electric trucks,” Jared Ruiz, acting head of electromobility sales for North America, at Volvo Trucks North America, said. “It is inspiring to see our very first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer working side-by-side with the largest Volvo VNR Electric fleet in the world, both of which are fully committed to facilitating the widespread adoption of zero-tailpipe emission transportation solutions. TEC Equipment and Performance Team are taking a trailblazing role in demonstrating how a dealership and customer can collaborate to maximize the benefits of battery-electric trucks when they are deployed into fleet operations at scale.”

Michael Gallagher, head of indirect sourcing, North America, at Performance Team, said that both Volvo Trucks and TEC Equipment “continue to go above and beyond to support Performance Team’s growing battery-electric fleet. One example is the ongoing training they are providing to help our drivers optimize the range of the Volvo VNR Electric, including how to leverage regenerative braking benefits to add power back to the battery. Overall, our drivers have had a very positive experience with the Volvo VNR Electric.”