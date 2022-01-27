TravelCenters of America 50th Anniversary plans

WESTLAKE, Ohio – TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with giveaways, promotions and store upgrades.

“Guest experience is a priority and plans include a robust capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts and technology improvements,” a TA news release stated.

TA representatives said that the company will focus on food variety and restaurant options in 2022, with plans to open several new full-service and quick-service restaurants, and more than 20 “The Kitchen” concepts.

“As we enter our 50th anniversary year, our commitment to transform TA for our guests and shareholders is stronger than ever,” Jon Pertchik, chief executive officer of TA, said. “We are in the early stages of the transformation and have exciting plans for 2022; we are working hard to ensure we are here to serve all highway travelers for the next 50 years.”

In addition, TA will implement digital enhancements, including mobile payment options, self-checkout and developments to its TruckSmart mobile app.

TA opened five new locations in 2021, one new TA Truck Service Center and signed 26 franchise agreements.

In 2022, TA expects to open 13 franchised travel centers and one company-owned location, hold a grand re-opening of a reconstructed site and grow its TA Truck Service presence.

Upgrading Technology

TA is also refreshing core systems and infrastructure to drive operational efficiencies and improve resiliency.

In 2022, the company is focusing on several initiatives including refreshing site technology infrastructure and core business platforms with cloud-based solutions and enhancing data security and analytics, including Artificial Intelligence for fuel management.

Alternative Energy and Sustainability

In 2022, TA expects to expand diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) availability to all diesel lanes across its network, install additional biodiesel blending infrastructure and offer more EV charging stations.

TA also plans to launch an innovative test project with the California Energy Commission, which will include designing, developing and deploying a distributed energy resource to power energy storage and EV charging solutions.

In addition, TA continues plans to offer hydrogen fueling in California in collaboration with Nikola Corporation for heavy-duty trucks.

50th Anniversary

In honor of its 50th anniversary, TA will hold several 50th anniversary-themed special events for its guests including unique offers such as 1970s pricing on certain products, music concerts at several sites in the fall and guest contests through its mobile app and on social media.