PACCAR recalling certain 2022 Peterbilt 579 tractors due to safety risk

BELLVUE, Wash. — PACCAR Inc. (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2022 Peterbilt 579 tractors due to an issue with the chassis fairing step assembly that could lead to injury.

The National Highway Safety Administration found that the bolts that hold the chassis fairing step assembly in the closed position may loosen and fracture the latch attachment, causing the fairing assembly to flex.

The partially unsecured cab step can be dangerous due to unexpected movements while drivers or passengers enter or exit their truck’s cab. Drivers with the partially unsecured cab step on their trucks risk injury.

Dealers will add new fasteners and a bracket, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 19.

Owners may contact Peterbilt customer service at (940) 591-4220.

PACCAR’s number for this recall is 22PBA. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.