TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

PACCAR recalling certain 2022 Peterbilt 579 tractors due to safety risk

By The Trucker News Staff -
PACCAR recalling certain 2022 Peterbilt 579 tractors due to safety risk

BELLVUE, Wash. — PACCAR Inc. (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2022 Peterbilt 579 tractors due to an issue with the chassis fairing step assembly that could lead to injury.

The National Highway Safety Administration found that the bolts that hold the chassis fairing step assembly in the closed position may loosen and fracture the latch attachment, causing the fairing assembly to flex.

The partially unsecured cab step can be dangerous due to unexpected movements while drivers or passengers enter or exit their truck’s cab. Drivers with the partially unsecured cab step on their trucks risk injury.

Dealers will add new fasteners and a bracket, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 19.

Owners may contact Peterbilt customer service at (940) 591-4220.

PACCAR’s number for this recall is 22PBA. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888)  327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Great West Casualty Company