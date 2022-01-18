Trooper cited after slamming into back of 18-wheeler

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper who was caught on his own dash camera slamming into the back of a big rig in December received only a “minor misdemeanor traffic citation,” according to the OSHP.

According to an OSHP report, trooper Jarid Fitzpatrick, 25, was following the tractor-trailer too closely in the early morning hours of Dec. 15 along Interstate 70 in Columbus.

OSHP officials said in a statement that Fitzpatrick told them he did not have any recollection of the incident or what led to crash.

The truck driver involved, 58-year-old Thomas Ervin, of Heath, Ohio, was uninjured.

Fitzpatrick, who was not on call at the time of the accident, was hospitalized with a broken wrist and concussion.

Fitzpatrick called for assistance on his radio following the crash, which sandwiched the front half of his cruiser underneath the semi-trailer.

Below is dash camera footage of the accident.