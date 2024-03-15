TheTrucker.com
Truck driver accused of killing pregnant Amish woman due for hearing in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press -
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Truck driver accused of killing pregnant Amish woman due for hearing in Pennsylvania
A sign on the sidewalk outside an antique store in Spartanburg, Pa., on Feb. 29, 2024. Shawn C. Cranston, accused of killing a pregnant Amish woman in her rural home last month was expected to be in a courtroom on Friday, March 15, where a judge will consider whether investigators have sufficient evidence against him. (AP Photo)
This photo provided by the Crawford County Correctional Facility shows Shawn C. Cranston. Cranston, accused of killing a pregnantn Amish woman in her rural home last month was expected to be in a courtroom on Friday, March 15, where a judge will consider whether investigators have sufficient evidence to advance the charges against him.

MEADVILLE, Pa. — A truck driver accused of killing a pregnant Amish woman in her rural home in February was expected to be in court on Friday as a Pennsylvania judge considers whether investigators have sufficient evidence to advance the charges toward trial.

Shawn C. Cranston, 52, is accused of killing Rebekah Byler and her unborn child inside the Byler home near Spartansburg on Feb. 26.

District Judge Amy Nicols is scheduled to preside over the preliminary hearing in the Crawford County Courthouse to decide if there is enough evidence to support those charges, as well as accusations of burglary and trespassing.

Byler, 23, had suffered head and neck wounds when her husband and a family friend found her in the living room. The couple’s two young children were home but unharmed, police said.

Byler’s defense attorney, public defender Gary Alan Kern, did not respond to requests for comment this week. Crawford County District Attorney Paula C. DiGiacomo declined to comment.

In court documents filed for a search of the murder scene, state police said they recovered guns, ammunition, knife parts and other items. Authorities have not indicated a possible motive.

Cranston lives in Corry, about 8 miles from Spartansburg. He has been in the county jail without bond since being arrested March 2.

Byler appeared to have cutting wounds to her neck and head, police said, and the criminal complaint accused Cranston of “shooting her in the head and/or slashing her throat.”

 

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

The Associated Press
