Truck driver facing 5 vehicular homicide charges after crash

DAYTON, Ohio — A 29-year-old Florida big rig driver is facing several homicide charges after a three-vehicle accident resulted in the deaths of four adults and a fetus on Christmas Eve.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Dayren Rocubert of Hialeah, Florida, was driving a 2011 Freightliner Cascadia northbound on Interstate 75 when he veered off the left side of the roadway into the median, traveling through the cable barriers and into a ditch.

OSHP officials said that the rig continued into the southbound lanes of I-75 and struck two vehicles: A 2023 GMC Terrain driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, Michigan, and a 2020 Ford F-150 driven by 32-year-old Jeremy D.R. Boehne of Farmington, Michigan.

Hahn and a passenger, Kimberly A. Siegrist, 63, of Brighton, Michigan, died at the scene.

Boehne also died at the scene, while a passenger, Karen M. Boehne, 33, also of Farmington, was transported to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Rocubert, who sustained only minor injuries, was booked into Shelby County, Ohio, jail and is facing five charges of vehicular homicide, according to court records.

Court records also indicate that of the four people killed in the crash, one was pregnant.

Rocubert was set for arraignment Tuesday, Dec. 27, and is being held on a $125,000 bond.