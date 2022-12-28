Vision Truck Group becomes Volvo’s fifth certified EV dealer in Canada 

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has named Vision Truck Group as the first Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, Canada.

Vision Truck Group has served the heavy-duty trucking industry for more than 50 years, providing sales, service, modifications and parts across a network of dealerships in Southwestern Ontario.

With the certification of its Brampton location, Vision Truck Group’s sales and service team will assist its fleet customers across the region, which includes Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Toronto, and York, with their transitions to zero-tailpipe emission transportation solutions.

“Our team is excited to announce that Vision Truck Group has become the fifth Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Canada, further expanding the critical sales and service ecosystem necessary to support scaled deployments of the Volvo VNR Electric model,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “Vision Truck Group’s Brampton facility is located near Highway 410, one of the area’s busiest freight traffic corridors, making it a prime location to support fleets interested in deploying the Volvo VNR Electric Trucks for urban pickup and delivery.”

Vision Truck Group’s Brampton location was newly designed, built and launched in 2019. It was designed as a dedicated Certified Uptime Center facility with 34 bays. Two of the bays were built with the tooling and barriers to service battery-electric trucks that can be easily expanded as the dealership adds electromobility customers.

Given its role in growing Volvo Trucks’ market share and delivering superior customer service, Vision Truck Group received the Volvo Trucks’ Canada Dealer of the Year Award in 2019.

“Our dealership has conducted a series of successful EV demo events at our Brampton facility this year and received a lot of interest from customers involved in local goods movement,” Anthony Crombleholme, vice president of sales and marketing at Vision Truck Group, said. “We plan to continue hosting these events, as they enable fleets to experience firsthand the powerful performance and quiet motor in the Volvo VNR Electric trucks.”

Volvo Trucks now has certified EV dealers in California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, as well as in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, Canada, with several dealerships across North America finalizing their certifications in 2022 and 2023.