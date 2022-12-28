Tractor-trailer driver arrested for smuggling 18 people into US illegally

KENEDY COUNTY, Texas — A tractor-trailer driver is accused of attempting to smuggle 18 people into the U.S. illegally after a traffic stop on Monday, Dec. 26 along U.S. 77 in Kenedy County, Texas.
Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Osvaldo Garza Saavedra after discovering nine adult men, eight adult women and one juvenile during a stop for a traffic violation.
Fox News reports that Garza Saavedra did not have a driver’s license or proper documentation to operate a commercial vehicle.
Garza Saavedra was asked by officers if there were people inside the truck or trailer during the initial stop, to which he replied: “No.”
He then gave officers consent to search the truck. During the search, troopers found 18 people hiding underneath a blue tarp inside the trailer.
Garza Saavedra was arrested and charged with human smuggling and the smuggling of minors. After his arrest, he was taken to Kleberg County jail, where he was released on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The 18 people who had entered the country illegally were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
