Carrier Logistics to integrate SMC³

ELMSFORD, N.Y. – Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI) has completed development work to fully integrate with truckload data and solutions provider SMC³.

The new integration will benefit customers using FACTS freight management software by automating the handling of less-than-load (LTL) shipments with other capacity providers, a news release stated.

“The nature of LTL freight transportation involves complex supply chain logistics that our asset-based clients address every day to efficiently move goods for shippers,” Ben Wiesen, president of CLI, said. “But those carriers sometimes need to provide services outside the geographical footprint they cover with their own trucks and drivers. When their shippers are looking for a single provider with a one-stop solution, the integration we’ve enabled in our FACTS freight management system with SMC³’s LTL APIs (Application Programming Interface) simplifies the selection of a capacity provider with the ability to move a shipment.”

Through integration with FACTS CLI customers can use the SMC³ LTL APIs solution to connect and communicate with the expansive number of LTL carriers in the SMC³ network to:

Electronically find carriers with capacity, schedules and equipment that meet their shippers’ needs.

Receive quotes from multiple carriers to find the provider who offers the right mix of cost and service.

Dispatch orders to capacity providers.

Receive automated track and trace updates on in-transit shipments.

View and download digital documents including weight certification, proof of delivery, bills of lading, and other critical shipment information.

“Driven by the requirement for real-time visibility and connectivity, CLI is using our LTL APIs to offer their customers an integrated next-generation solution, with full visibility across the entire shipment lifecycle,” Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at SMC³, said. “With this new opportunity, we are leveraging our combined expertise and trustworthiness in the industry and extending our relationship with CLI to offer users a winning combination.”