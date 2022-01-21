TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck driver killed after being hit by impaired driver

By The Trucker News Staff -
Truck driver killed after being hit by impaired driver
Police say the driver of this 18-wheeler was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Wednesday. (Courtesy: WBTV)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina truck driver was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by a drunk driver.

The accident happened on Highway 74 east of Marshville, North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Stanley George Gumm Jr. had guided his rig to the shoulder of the road after it stalled and was in the process of placing orange safety cones at the rear of the trailer when he was struck by a Toyota Camry.

The Camry driver, Daniel Ray Thompson, was arrested and charged with death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

Further details about the incident have not been released.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Great West Casualty Company