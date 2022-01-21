Truck driver killed after being hit by impaired driver

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina truck driver was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by a drunk driver.
The accident happened on Highway 74 east of Marshville, North Carolina.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Stanley George Gumm Jr. had guided his rig to the shoulder of the road after it stalled and was in the process of placing orange safety cones at the rear of the trailer when he was struck by a Toyota Camry.
The Camry driver, Daniel Ray Thompson, was arrested and charged with death by vehicle and driving while impaired.
Further details about the incident have not been released.
