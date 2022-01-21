XPO Logistics announces expansion

GREENWICH, Conn. — Freight transportation services company XPO Logistics, Inc. is opening two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals to increase customer capacity in North America.

Additionally, XPO has increased production capacity at its trailer manufacturing facility, and will open four more fleet maintenance shops this quarter, according to a news release.

The announcement marks the latest progress in XPO’s previously announced plan to drive growth and efficiencies in its North American LTL network.

In October 2021, the company opened a 264-door terminal in Chicago Heights, Illinois, and initiated actions to enhance freight flows in the face of increasing demand.

In the current quarter, XPO’s LTL investments include: 26 new doors at a cross-dock terminal in Sheboygan, Wisconsin; 24 new doors at a cross-dock terminal in Texarkana, Arkansas; new fleet maintenance shops at terminals in Ohio, Florida, New York and Nevada and equipment upgrades to the company’s LTL trailer manufacturing facility in Searcy, Arkansas.

The company said it expects to double its year-over-year number of units produced in 2022.

“The strategic actions we initiated in the fourth quarter began showing results in a matter of weeks, giving us good traction for the execution of our plan in 2022, said Mario Harik, acting president of LTL and chief information officer for XPO.

“Our investments in this high-ROIC business will benefit customers across our national LTL platform.”