Truck driver killed in Utah rollover crash

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck driver is dead after a Monday morning rollover crash on US 191 approximately 20 miles north of Vernal, Utah.
The truck was reportedly hauling oilfield pipeline on a flatbed trailer when the accident occurred, according to reports by KTSU.
“The truck lost control while going through an area of switchbacks, went off the side of the road, then rolled and landed upside down,” KTSU reported.
The driver was reportedly ejected and suffered fatal injuries. The driver has yet to be identified but is reportedly from Texas.
The Utah Highway Patrol closed the highway for more than two hours because the steel pipes were strewn across the road, which KTSU reported heavy equipment had to be brought in to remove.
