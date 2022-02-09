TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck driver killed in Utah rollover crash

By The Trucker News Staff -
Truck driver killed in Utah rollover crash
A semi-truck driver was killed Monday morning in a rollover crash on US 191 about 20 miles north of Vernal, Utah.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck driver is dead after a Monday morning rollover crash on US 191 approximately 20 miles north of Vernal, Utah.

The truck was reportedly hauling oilfield pipeline on a flatbed trailer when the accident occurred, according to reports by KTSU.

“The truck lost control while going through an area of switchbacks, went off the side of the road, then rolled and landed upside down,” KTSU reported.

The driver was reportedly ejected and suffered fatal injuries. The driver has yet to be identified but is reportedly from Texas.

The Utah Highway Patrol closed the highway for more than two hours because the steel pipes were strewn across the road, which KTSU reported heavy equipment had to be brought in to remove.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Great West Casualty Company