Several cows killed in San Antonio big rig rollover

SAN ANTONIO — Several cows were killed after the tractor-trailer carrying them rolled over in San Antonio late Monday night.

The driver told police that the truck shifted to the right side as he took an exit at the Interstate 37 and Interstate 10 interchange, causing him to lose control, according to KSAT.

Police said the truck, which was carrying 25 cows, saw its gears lock up, causing it to hit a guard rail and cross over the median before the truck rolled over on its side, according to KABB.

The driver is reported to have suffered a scratch on the forehead. There is still no report on how many cows were killed.

Another 18-wheeler later arrived to transfer the surviving cattle.