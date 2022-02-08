Arizona senator encourages truckers to ‘shut down’ Super Bowl

PHOENIX — An Arizona state senator is encouraging American truckers to gridlock this weekend’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles the same way their Canadian brothers and sisters of the road have shut down Ottawa, Ontario, in recent days to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Wendy Rogers, a Republican, wrote on Twitter Monday: “If truckers shut down the Super Bowl it would partially be payback for Colin Kaepernick and the kneeling.”

Rogers was referring to former the NFL quarterback’s efforts to protest racial inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before football games.

Rolling Stone magazine labeled Rogers as “a fringe figure, deep in the far right.”

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., appeared on Fox News recently to encourage “Canadian trucker-style protests against public health regulations.”

Paul, however, did not specifically mention Sunday’s Super Bowl game.

Meanwhile, Canada’s public safety minister said Monday that U.S. officials should stay out of his country’s domestic affairs, joining other Canadian leaders in pushing back against prominent Republicans who offered support for the protests of COVID-19 restrictions that have besieged downtown Ottawa for more than a week.