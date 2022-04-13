Truck driver killed on Wyoming highway after load enters cab

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A truck driver is dead after an abrupt stopped cause his load to enter his cab in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash happened near milepost 52 on Interstate 80 east of Evanston, Wyoming. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving a commercial truck around 1:55 a.m.

A 2003 Freightliner CBE commercial truck was headed west on I-80, and as the truck crested a hill, the driver saw other crashes on the road and began to brake.

As the truck slowed, the unit’s trailer began to jackknife to the right, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and come to an abrupt stop.

The sudden stop caused the load on the trailer to break free and slide into the cab portion of the truck.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as Enrique L. Castro, 47, of Colorado. Troopers said that Castro was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

Equipment failure is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 20th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 to date. There were 25 fatalities on Wyoming roadways in 2021, 19 in 2020 and 39 in 2019 at this date.