Truck driver, struck by lightning, dies fixing rig on I-75

By The Trucker News Staff -
According to the Ohio State Patrol (OSP), Daryl Lewis, 50, was hauling a load across Ohio on July 6 when his truck busted a universal bolt during a severe storm. (Courtesy: Bekavac Funeral Home)

SIDNEY, Ohio — A Pennsylvania truck driver is dead after being struck by lightning while working on his broken-down rig along Interstate 75 in Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Patrol (OSP), Daryl Lewis, 50, was hauling a load across Ohio on July 6 when his truck busted a universal bolt during a severe storm.

Tanya Lewis, Daryl’s wife, told WTAE that her husband was working to put the bolt back on the driveshaft when lightning struck him.

Troopers reported that they were flagged down at the scene by a concerned motorist and tried to treat Daryl until first responders from the Sidney Fire Department arrived.

Meanwhile, Tanya Lewis said that her 10-year-old son, who was riding with his father in the big rig, called her screaming and crying as rescue personnel were performing CPR on Daryl.

He was transported to an area hospital but later died.

His obituary states that he was a driver for Pittsburgh-based Walshak Trucking.

 

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

