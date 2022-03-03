Truck driver walks away from horrific crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — Information about a severe crash involving an 18-wheeler on March 1 along Pennsylvania’s Interstate 81 is scarce, but emergency responders say the truck driver walked away after refusing treatment at the scene. There was no information about whether other vehicles were involved.

According to the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department’s (FVFD) Facebook page, their Squad 7 was alerted to a vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer at exit 10 on I-81.

“Units from Company 8 arrived finding a tractor trailer vs. passenger car with the tractor-trailer into the bridge,” the Facebook post stated. “Squad 7 arrived with Engine 45 and staged for a short time before being released by Command 44.”

An FVFD representative said that the truck driver did not want treatment and was OK after the crash.

A photo of the wreckage shows a tractor with its engine shoved into the mangled and half-missing cab. The driver’s door is lying to the side on the highway by the unattached steering wheel, and the dry van trailer is smashed into a concrete overpass column. The driver’s seat is dangling from the cab.