Truck drivers team up in Nebraska to help prevent person from jumping off bridge

OMAHA, Neb. — A group of truck drivers banded together Monday in Omaha to help save the life of a person threatening to jump from an overpass onto Interstate 680.
According to a Facebook post from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the trucks lined up together, side by side, in an effort to cover all of the ground below so that the person, had they jumped, wouldn’t fall as far.
The person is now safe and undergoing medical treatment for a mental health crisis, authorities said.
“Thankful for the quick response by officers, troopers, paramedics, and others to this situation today in Omaha, and especially to these truck drivers for stepping up to help. If you ever need someone to listen, help is a phone call away at 988,” the NSP Facebook post stated.
