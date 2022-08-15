TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck drivers team up in Nebraska to help prevent person from jumping off bridge

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Truck drivers team up in Nebraska to help prevent person from jumping off bridge
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Truck drivers team up in Nebraska to help prevent person from jumping off bridge
A group of truck drivers banded together Monday in Omaha to help save the life of a person threatening to jump from an overpass onto Interstate 680. (Courtesy: Omaha Scanner)

OMAHA, Neb. — A group of truck drivers banded together Monday in Omaha to help save the life of a person threatening to jump from an overpass onto Interstate 680.

According to a Facebook post from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the trucks lined up together, side by side, in an effort to cover all of the ground below so that the person, had they jumped, wouldn’t fall as far.

The person is now safe and undergoing medical treatment for a mental health crisis, authorities said.

“Thankful for the quick response by officers, troopers, paramedics, and others to this situation today in Omaha, and especially to these truck drivers for stepping up to help. If you ever need someone to listen, help is a phone call away at 988,” the NSP Facebook post stated.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE