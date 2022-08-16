CMV driver indicted in Pennsylvania for Social Security fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A commercial vehicle driver has been indicted on multiple charges of fraud after it was discovered he was collecting disability payments while also working as a driver.

Dwayne Bent was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on July 14 on eight counts of wire fraud and one count of Social Security fraud.

The indictment alleges that Bent defrauded the Social Security Administration (SSA) to obtain Disability Insurance Benefits through fraudulent pretenses.

In October 2014, Bent applied for SSA DIB and was approved in January 2017 with a retroactive disability date of May 21, 2013.

From March 2017 through August 2019, Bent collected over $200,000 in SSA DIB payments while concealing from the SSA that he passed two DOT medical examinations in 2016 and 2018.

Bent received Medical Examiners Certificates in 2016 and 2018 deeming him physically qualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle in accordance with the physical qualification standards, which allowed Bent to drive a commercial motor vehicle across state lines with no medical restrictions.

In addition, Bent also concealed his employment as a commercial motor vehicle driver from SSA.