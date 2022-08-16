Diesel prices continue to fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel has fallen for the third straight week.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the current average sits at $4.911, down from $4.993 on Aug. 8 and $5.138 on Aug. 1.
The current lowest average can be found along the Gulf Coast at $4.614 per gallon.
The highest prices are along the West Coast at $5.541 per gallon.
Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a gallon. September heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.44 a gallon. September natural gas fell 4 cents to $8.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
