Steven Cliff stepping down from NHTSA

WASHINGTON — Steven Cliff is stepping down as head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after just three months on the job, according to a statement from the Department of Transportation.

Officials didn’t say why Cliff was planning to leave.

Ann Carlson, the chief counsel of NHTSA, will take over Cliff’s duties, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNBC in a statement.

During his tenure with NHTSA, Cliff worked on new fuel economy standards and new vehicle safety rules that are intended to increase safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Cliff was nominated in October by President Joe Biden to lead the NHTSA after serving as deputy administrator since February 2021.

Buttigieg thanked Cliff for his service at the agency “and his work to protect the lives of the American people by strengthening the safety of motor vehicles and reducing their emissions,” CNBC reported.