PACCAR to offer Cummins X15N natural gas engine

BELLEVUE, Wash. – PACCAR has announced that it will work with Cummins Inc. to offer the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine in Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks.

The engine will feature 1,850 foot-pounds of peak torque output, according to a news release.

The X15N is the first natural gas engine to be specifically designed for heavy-duty truck applications with up to 500 horsepower output, the news release stated. The engine will include the integration of the Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies fuel delivery system.

“PACCAR can help customers achieve their business goals by offering sustainable, affordable power solutions that use proven engine technology and existing infrastructure,” John Rich, PACCAR chief technology officer, said.

The engine will be real-world tested by FedEx Freight and Knight-Swift, among others, according to the news release.

“The X15N is essential to our commitment to help customers reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and to improve NOx. Importantly for the customer, the X15N will reduce the cost of adopting low emissions technologies for their fleet, and gives them the confidence to do so, built on the strong foundation of more than 30 years of experience with natural gas,” Srikanth Padmanabhan, vice president and president of Cummins Engine Business, said.

When operating on renewable natural gas, also known as RNG or biomethane, the X15N engine will be able to achieve major reductions in the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks, the news release stated.

“This can range from a 90% reduction to carbon neutral, or even carbon negative, depending on the bio-source and waste feedstock used to produce the fuel,” according to the news release.

The new X15N is capable of lower NOx levels than the 2024 EPA and CARB standards.