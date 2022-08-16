Schneider’s KayLeigh McCall selected as Women In Trucking’s Driver Ambassador

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Schneider announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, that KayLeigh McCall, driver and training engineer at Schneider, has been selected as the Women in Trucking Association’s (WIT) newest Driver Ambassador.

WIT is a non-profit organization with a mission to encourage employment, address obstacles and celebrate the successes of women in the trucking industry.

“Being selected as Schneider’s Women in Trucking ambassador provides an opportunity for me to spread the message that women can and will continue to be successful in the industry,” McCall said. “I’m honored to serve in this role to emphasize that it is possible for all generations of women – new to this profession, and those who have been in the industry for a while, mothers, wives, caretakers – to acquire the hard-earned skills necessary and lead a fulfilling career in trucking.”

In her ambassador role, McCall will lead and organize efforts to empower and connect women across the trucking industry, as well as assist in developing and sharing various resources available including career services, mentorship, trainings and scholarships.

“We are thrilled to have KayLeigh McCall as our new Driver Ambassador,” WIT President and Chief Executive Officer Ellen Voie said. “Not only will she represent WIT and Schneider, she will be a visible spokeswoman for all female professional drivers today and in the future.”

Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke called McCall a “phenomenal example of what we strive for everyday here at Schneider – fostering an environment where our associates can develop their unlimited potential and make a real difference for themselves, our customers and for the betterment of the industry as a whole. We’re so proud of KayLeigh and look forward to seeing all she accomplishes as WIT’s Driver Ambassador.”

Previously, McCall worked as a pastry chef, earning her Class A CDL in 2017 and driving a mixer truck for a construction company before joining Schneider in 2020. McCall discovered a passion for truck driving and feels empowered in her role as a woman driver and trainer.

“For those looking to join the industry, my best piece of advice is to just do it, you won’t know until you try,” McCall said. “Schneider has provided an inclusive culture and platform of growth for my career, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and empowering other women to join me.”

In addition to her roles and responsibilities at Schneider and as WIT’s Driver Ambassador, McCall is a wife and mother of four.

To learn more about how Schneider elevates women in the industry, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/diversity-equity-inclusion

To learn more about KayLeigh McCall visit: https://schneiderjobs.com/blog/2021-featured-female-truck-driver