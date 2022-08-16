Kenworth: New PACCAR TX-18, TX-18 Pro automated transmissions available for order

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth announced that the new PACCAR TX-18 and PACCAR TX-18 Pro automated transmissions for Class 8 heavy on-highway and select off-highway vocational applications are now available for order.
Both 18-speed transmissions build upon the efficiency of the PACCAR TX-12, which was designed to be the most efficient on-highway automated transmission, according to a news release.
“The PACCAR TX-18 offers additional capability for heavy on-highway use for applications, such as heavy haul transport,” the news release stated. “The PACCAR TX-18 Pro adds enhanced capabilities and unique features for extreme duty vocational applications and other select off-highway applications.”
The new transmissions are available with the Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 equipped with the PACCAR MX-13 and PACCAR MX-11 engines.
Engineered to operate with the PACCAR MX engine platform, the new TX-18 and TX-18 Pro transmissions support maximums of 510 horsepower, 1,850 pound-ft of torque capacity and 140,000 pounds of gross combination vehicle weight (GCVW).
The new 18-speed ratio transmission has three reverse gears, and TX-18 Pro has six, which pairs well with deep axle ratios, the news release stated. Multiple reverse gears allow for improved maneuverability around job sites.
Both transmissions offer expanded high-capacity PTO functionality with an 8-bolt bottom mount and 4-bolt rear mount for a combined 160 hp capacity at 1,400 RPM.
The transmissions are equipped with an internal oil temperature sensor. The sensor shows transmission temperatures on the in-cab 15-inch digital display and provides driver notifications in situations causing excessive temperatures.
The TX-18 and TX-18 Pro are standard with Kenworth’s driver-friendly column-mounted, right-hand shifter.
The shifter places gear selection and engine brake controls at the driver’s fingertips for enhanced ergonomics, comfort and overall performance.
On-highway maintenance intervals are 500,000 miles or five years, and vocational intervals are 250,000 miles or three years for the TX-18 and TX-18 Pro. The transmissions utilize a maintenance-free clutch.
The TX-18 and TX-18 Pro join Kenworth’s PACCAR transmissions lineup, which include the PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission for fuel efficient, on-highway applications and the PACCAR TX-8 automatic transmission standard on Kenworth’s new medium duty models.
More information on PACCAR transmissions is available at www.paccarpowertrain.com/products/#transmissions.
