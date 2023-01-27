Truck hit by train for second time within a week on North Carolina railroad track

WINGATE, N.C. — A train struck a tanker truck on Jan. 25 in Wingate, North Carolina, marking the second time within a week that such an incident has occurred at that location.

City officials said it’s a wake-up call for state agencies to act quickly.

WSOC reports the truck’s landing gear got caught on the railroad tracks at the North Stewart Street and Bivens Street crossing before it was hit by the train.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous material was involved. The tanker was filled with animal food supplements.

A video from that night shows the train hitting the tanker.

A train also hit a tractor-trailer at the same crossing on Jan. 19.

The Town of Wingate has reportedly been pushing CSX and the North Carolina Department of Transportation for years to make the crossing more passable for tractor-trailers, but they said no action has been taken. WSOC reports the project would cost more than a million dollars.

“I just hope we can get some traction with NCDOT, CSX,” Wingate Town Manager Sellers told WSOC. “The crossings were slated to be repaired or refurbished in December and CSX for whatever that hasn’t been done. I fear it just a matter of time before a life is lost.”

CSX, a holding company focused on rail transportation and real estate, told WSOC that safety is their highest priority and that they work “relentlessly” to prevent railroad-related injuries and accidents through education, enforcement, engineering and advocacy at all levels.

“CSX supports the consolidation of crossings on our network by offering incentives, such as a match of available federal funding,” CSX said in a statement. “We are committed to reducing the number of at-grade crossings on our network, because in our view the safest railroad crossing is one that doesn’t exist. We urge all drivers to pay attention and adhere to the posted low-ground clearance warning signs, ensuring that vehicles can safely and sufficiently clear the highway profile conditions.”