JX Enterprises appoints April Carlson to director of used trucks

HARTLAND, Wis. – JX Enterprises has appointed April Carlson, a 16-year veteran of the company, to director of used trucks. She will be responsible for pre-owned vehicle sales strategy, inventory control and pricing throughout the dealer group’s 28 JX Truck Center locations, according to a news release.

“Throughout her impressive career with JXE, April has exceeded expectations in a variety of essential roles with increasing responsibility. She knows our company, she knows our industry and she has the skills, leadership and acumen to further strengthen our position as the leading pre-owned truck retailer,” JXE President and CEO Erin Jorgensen said. “We welcome April in her new role and are excited to see her vision implemented to bring our used-truck buyers new opportunities and advance the overall JX Customer Xperience.”

Carlson most recent prior position was the company’s director of operations administration. She worked in prior management roles with the auditing and accounting departments. She has a master’s degree in business administration from Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

“I look forward to this new opportunity with JX Enterprises and to strategically guide the company’s performance in the ever dynamic used truck market,” Carlson said. “We have a best-in-class pre-owned truck sales force, backed by a strong supporting team and numerous resources, to drive our focus on delivering greater value to our customers.”