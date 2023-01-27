Border agents: Truck driver busted hiding 16 people inside cab

LAREDO, Texas – A truck driver is facing charges after Border Patrol agents said he was caught at the Interstate 35 Border Patrol checkpoint smuggling 16 people who were in the U.S. illegally.
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint, according to a news release.
Border Patrol agents searched the tractor-trailer Jan. 24 at the primary inspection lane after a Service canine alerted to the tractor. Border Patrol inspected further and found 16 people hiding in the truck’s sleeper area.
The people in the trucker were Guatemala and Mexico. The driver and undocumented migrants were taken into custody and the case was referred for prosecution.
