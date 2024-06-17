Trucker arrested in fatal Colorado crash was deported 16 times before accident

DENVER — A tractor-trailer driver who allegedly caused a fatality accident along U.S. 285 on Tuesday, June 11, in Colorado was in the United States illegally and had already been deported back to Mexico more than a dozen times, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has said.

According to a report by news station Denver7, Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza, 47, had been ordered by ICE to return to Mexico two weeks before the fatal crash.

Before that, ICE officials said he was arrested and deported 16 times, beginning in 2002.

Cruz-Mendoza faces vehicular homicide charges after police say he drove his southbound 18-wheeler off the edge of the road, causing it to roll onto its side and dump a load of pipes and angle iron onto five vehicles.

One person died at the scene, while another was seriously injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Mendoza was driving for a company called Monique Trucking LLC at the time of the crash.

He was arrested two days after the crash.

Monique Trucking officials have not commented on the issue.