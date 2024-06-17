Tennessee police seek information about indicted former trucking company owner

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Franklin, Tennessee, authorities are seeking information related to a former trucking company owner who faces a string of charges related to his business practices.

According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, Adam Brock, 38, is charged with forgery over $10,000, three counts of identity theft, computer offenses over $10,000, theft over $10,000, forgery over $60,000, computer offenses over $60,000 and theft over $60,000.

Brock was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on June 10. Following his arrest, he posted a $50,000 bond.

“Brock was charged with the crimes while he was the owner and operator of Reliable Transportation LLC,” the news release states. “Brock operated another transport company out of Franklin called Active Transport LLC. He is also associated with other businesses that have operated in Middle Tennessee including, Star Express LLC, Tennessee Logistics LLC, Pat’s Transportation LLC, Brock Transport LLC, and Broadway Limousine LLC.”

Police are looking for witnesses or co-workers (partners) involved in Brock’s previous businesses who may have knowledge of this case or other cases that may be related to this investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Matthew Thompson at [email protected]