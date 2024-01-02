Trucker charged after bizarre chase in Houston

HOUSTON — A truck driver who evaded police in an extensive Houston-area chase Dec. 27 has been identified and charged. According to authorities in Harris County, Texas, Trinidad Cutshall was charged with evading arrest and detention in a motor vehicle.

The dramatic confrontation on a stretch of Interstate 10 east of Houston came hours after sheriff’s deputies began trying to pull over the truck, which could be seen on television news footage crawling along the interstate.

Deputies finally brought the 18-wheeler to a stop on the shoulder of the interstate by using spike strips to puncture its tires.

Even after his vehicle was disabled and he was forced to stop, Cutshall ignored police commands to exit the truck for hours, and continued to rev the engine of the disabled vehicle, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Even after it was stopped and surrounded by police cruisers and armored vehicles, one wheel of the truck could be seen continuing to spin, with its tire punctured.

Police eventually used a bulldozer-like vehicle to pulverize the truck’s cab before sending a dog into the truck and then pulling the driver out at around 4 p.m. In TV footage, officers could be seen walking the man to a stretcher, his face bloodied.

Police said they think Cutshall suffered from “some level of impairment” at the time of the incident, and that he was seemingly unfazed when deputies deployed tear gas in the truck’s cabin.